West Sussex railway incident: Damage reported to train track between Barnham and Horsham

Damage has been reported to the train track between Barnham and Horsham this afternoon (Thursday, September 8).

By Sam Morton
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 1:19 pm

According to Southern Rail, disruption is expected in West Sussex due to a safety inspection of the track.

Trains will travel slower than usual between Barnham and Horsham,” the train company wrote on Twitter just after 12.30pm.

"You can continue to travel using your normal route, but it may take up to 10 minutes longer than usual to reach your destination.”

Southern said specialist teams were en-route to ‘check reports of damage’ to the track, adding: “We'll have more info once the team is in place, and have completed their investigations.”

To see if your train is affected, see Southern’s live map here.

