West Sussex Recycling Centres switch to winter opening hours from October 1st

Recycling Centres across West Sussex will switch to autumn and winter opening hours from 9am to 4pm starting on Tuesday 1 October 2024 through to Monday 31 March 2025.

As the days grow shorter, Recycling Centres across West Sussex will switch to autumn and winter opening hours from Tuesday 1 October 2024 through to Monday 31 March 2025.

Each centre will be open from 9am to 4pm, however, some centres will close for an additional day during this period. Centres will be open on the following days:

Billingshurst - Monday to Wednesday, Saturday to Sunday

Bognor Regis - Monday to Wednesday, Saturday to Sunday

Burgess Hill - Monday to Wednesday, Friday to Sunday

Chichester - Monday, Wednesday to Sunday

Crawley - Monday to Wednesday, Friday to Sunday

East Grinstead - Monday, Thursday to Sunday

Horsham - Monday, Thursday to Sunday

Littlehampton - Monday, Thursday to Sunday

Midhurst - Monday, Thursday to Sunday

Shoreham-by-Sea - Wednesday to Sunday

Worthing - Monday to Wednesday, Friday to Sunday

All centres will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Before visiting any West Sussex Recycling Centre, residents must book a timed slot online using the Book to Recycle system or by phone on 01243 642106. Bookings can be made up to 14 days in advance or even on the same day if there is availability.

Deborah Urquhart, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “Our Book to Recycle system significantly reduces waiting times when visiting one of our recycling centres.

“Recycling as much as possible reduces waste, saves energy, and helps combat climate change. It’s a key part of our environmental strategy under the Council Plan, and we encourage everyone to recycle as much of their waste as possible.

“An added benefit of the Book to Recycle system is that residents can easily check when their local site is open while making an appointment.”

Since its introduction in February 2024, the Book to Recycle system has processed over three million bookings but in August 2024 alone, 11,000 of these bookings were not attended.

If a booked slot is no longer needed, residents are asked to cancel the appointment so that someone else can make use of the available slot. Cancellation is easy through the Book to Recycle website at www.westsussex.gov.uk/BookToRecycle or by calling 01243 642106.

A handy A-Z guide on what can and can’t be recycled at the West Sussex Recycling Centres is available on our website: www.westsussex.gov.uk/recyclingatoz