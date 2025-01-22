Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Barnham-based theatre director Joe Harmston is hoping to get an epic community theatre production off the ground – one with direct and worrying resonance for a modern world lurching towards the far right.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe starts the ball rolling with an industry development sharing of the project in London on Thursday, January 30 at 7.30pm at JW3, the cultural centre at 341 Finchley Road, NW3 6ET, after which he is hoping to find a theatre or community keen to take it on – in perhaps a one-year commitment culminating in a public performance, indoor or out.

Called The Play & The Pledge, the story starts in Bavaria in 1934. Mounting the biggest Passion play in the world has never been easy but when the producers are broke, the cast has left town and the composer has just died it looks impossible. The only people who can save the production and the community which depends on it are the Nazi playing Jesus and the Jew composing the music. And Hitler has just announced he’s coming to opening night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The whole thing goes back 25 years to when I was doing Henry V in Arundel,” Joe says. “We were doing this huge community project and I met this guy James Shapiro who had written a book about the passion plays at Oberammergau, the whole history of the plays from 1630 onwards. I met him in New York and had a lovely chat about these huge-scale community projects that I just didn't know about. I read his book and in this book there were three pages about this extraordinary incident of Hitler going along to see the play and there being one Jew who had ended up in the village, how he got involved in it and what happened to him. I thought this was an absolutely extraordinary story that could become an extraordinary play or film or something on its own. So I had it in the back of my mind for a number of years… but then we got round 2016 when Brexit happened and Trump was elected and I was talking to a friend and he said you have got to write this and do it now.

“In 2000 we were in a world which was in an optimistic place really about everything and if you tried to tell the story about far-right ideology taking over a village of totally ordinary lovely people, people would have said ‘No, we're past all that.’ People would have said that does not happen anymore. But now we are acutely aware of what is happening everywhere and I think the story in recent years has become more and more relevant and more and more important to tell.

“I've tried to resolve it in so many different forms. I wrote it as a novel but one publisher said that it was too much of a page-turner to be literary and another said it was far too literary to be a page-turner. I tried to say that it was perhaps a literary page-turner but it didn't happen. And I tried the radio and that didn't work and I tried to do it originally as a six-part TV series. Just before the pandemic I was talking to a company that makes programmes for Netflix and they were talking about commissioning me to work on it which wasn't the same as saying that they would make it but they were interested and then unfortunately the pandemic happened and everything stopped. And really it has all taken me back to the one thing that I know about and that is theatre. I know about creating a show that has a core of professional actors and a huge ensemble of community performers.

“The whole point of the piece is to look at a community that slips into being the epicentre of Nazi ideology and then has to work its way out of it. These are things that we need to be talking about now, and it feels like it could be the centre of a year-long project exploring all the themes and working towards a production. It needs a theatre or a community that can bring it to the people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of scale you could have a community cast of around 50 or it could be 300 but Joe says the ideal would perhaps be somewhere between 150 and 200. You would also have a core professional cast of 12 to 13. Anyone interested in making it happen or wanting more details about the London launch should email Joe on [email protected].

“The people of this picture post-card mountain village face temptations and guilt of epic proportions but the leadership of extraordinary women and men will ultimately propel them on a journey to redemption.”

The project is written and directed by Joe with an original score by Robert Singe. As he says, it offers an extensive project for a theatre seeking to work closely with its community.

“In an era of populist, extremist politics endeavouring to divide us, this project aims to unite by exploring the ease with which a town of ordinary people is drawn into the epicentre of Nazi ideology and the power storytelling holds for them to rediscover their true identity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Joe explains, the London event will showcase some scenes, choir and instrumental music to give a sense of the piece, as well as explaining how the project could work for venues. There will be a feedback session to explore responses and ideas to move forward. Detailed project proposal packs will be available. More details about getting there are available from Joe.