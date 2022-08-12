West Sussex tinderbox: This is where there is an 'exceptional' risk of severe fires this weekend

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Amber Extreme heat warning is currently in force, with temperatures expected to peak today (Friday, August 12) and Saturday.

The alert, which covers much of the southern half of England as well as parts of eastern Wales, will remain in place until the end of Sunday, with impacts possible to health, transport and infrastructure.

The Met Office has published a graphic, showing the areas most at risk in West Sussex, this weekend. This has been shared by West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service on social media.

The areas in red – which include Chichester, Crawley and Horsham – are at an ‘exceptional risk of a severe fire’, if one were to break out tomorrow, the fire service.

Meanwhile, the areas in orange – including Littlehampton, West Wittering and Shoreham-by-Sea – are at a ‘very high’ risk of a severe fire.

Firefighters in West Sussex are urging people to be vigilant and use flammable materials responsibly after attending a series of wildfires.

Fires have been reported this week in Houghton, Fishbourne, Walberton, Turners Hill, Tangmere and Southwick.

The Met Office has published a graphic, showing the areas most at risk in West Sussex this weekend

Another fire broke out at Worthing Cemetery this morning.

A fire service spokesperson said: “Following the prolonged period of dry weather, the number wildfire outbreaks is on the rise with the service attending 32 grassland fires since July.

"A third of those incidents have taken place between August 1 and August 9.” Click here to read more.

Scene of the blaze at Houghton

A fire has been reported in Tangmere this evening, August 11. Pic by Eddie Mitchell