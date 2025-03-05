West Sussex Trading Standards secures £50,000 compensation for victim of rogue builder

A rogue builder has been sentenced at Lewes Crown Court for defrauding an elderly victim in Storrington, following an investigation by West Sussex County Council Trading Standards service.

Mr Carl Roxby, of Kithurst Crescent, Worthing, approached the elderly homeowner in April 2022, offering to replace their roof but failed to provide any paperwork formalising the agreement. Over the following months, he persuaded the victim to agree to additional works including replacing a flat roof, conservatory, gutters, fascias, soffits and a patio. After being paid a total of £154,000, Roxby left the work incomplete in September 2022 and stopped responding to the homeowner.

An initial investigation by Trading Standards revealed that Mr Roxby’s work was substandard, and the victim had been significantly overcharged. As a result, the council secured £50,000 in compensation for the victim.

In November 2024, Mr Roxby pleaded guilty to offences under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008 and the Fraud Act 2006. Following a hearing in February 2025 he has now been sentenced to 24 months in prison, suspended for 18 months. He must also complete 300 hours of Community Payback and 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

Cllr Duncan Crow, Cabinet Member for Community Support, Fire and Rescue, said: "Carl Roxby cruelly exploited a vulnerable resident, deceiving them out of their hard-earned money and leaving them with dangerous, incomplete building work. This case highlights the invaluable work our Trading Standards team does in protecting our communities and holding rogue traders accountable. No one should have to endure what this victim experienced.

“I’m pleased at the team’s determination to secure compensation and pursue justice for the victim. I hope this sentencing serves as a clear warning to unscrupulous builders that we will not tolerate dishonest traders in West Sussex."

Residents who are concerned about rogue traders or fraudulent practices should contact the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133.

Trading Standards encourages all residents to visit the Buy With Confidence website which lists approved businesses ( westsussex.gov.uk/business-and-consumers/trading-standards-information-for-consumers/approved-traders/).