Published 22nd Jun 2024, 12:43 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2024, 16:29 BST
Four people have been left injured following a collision in Eartham this morning (Saturday, June 22).

Emergency services were called to Eartham Lane at about 7.30am to a report of a collision between a car and a van.

Three people suffered minor injuries and a passenger in one of the vehicles suffered a serious arm injury, police confirmed.

No arrests have been made, police said.

The road was closed following the incident, but has now reopened to traffic.

