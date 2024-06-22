Eartham collision. Eddie Mitchell

Four people have been left injured following a collision in Eartham this morning (Saturday, June 22).

Emergency services were called to Eartham Lane at about 7.30am to a report of a collision between a car and a van.

Three people suffered minor injuries and a passenger in one of the vehicles suffered a serious arm injury, police confirmed.

No arrests have been made, police said.

