West Sussex village collision leaves 4 injured
Four people have been left injured following a collision in Eartham this morning (Saturday, June 22).
Emergency services were called to Eartham Lane at about 7.30am to a report of a collision between a car and a van.
Three people suffered minor injuries and a passenger in one of the vehicles suffered a serious arm injury, police confirmed.
No arrests have been made, police said.
The road was closed following the incident, but has now reopened to traffic.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.