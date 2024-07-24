West Sussex woman announced as a runner-up in archery unsung hero competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Archery GB has announced Sarah Leeming as a runner-up in its nationwide competition created to celebrate unsung heroes of the archery community.

Sarah, of Meridien Archery Club, situated between Crawley and East Grinstead, was nominated for stepping up as chair and steering the restoration of her club, allowing the local community to continue playing and enjoying archery.

With the Olympic and Paralympic Games taking place later this summer, the Archery Superhero competition was launched to shine a light on the extraordinary individuals who contribute so much to archery, as well as the positive impact they have on those who take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People were invited to nominate someone they know who had shown dedication, resilience and selflessness either towards archery as a sport or their archery community.

Sarah Leeming

One of the individuals who nominated Sarah said: “Sarah put herself forward for chair when the old chairman was coming to the end of their tenure. She managed to convince several members to step up for the committee, help refresh the club and bring back a happy and healthy atmosphere in a club that was dangerously close to becoming unbearable. She is simply amazing with her love of the sport and willingness to help others and inspire future archers.”

From the dozens of nominations that were submitted, a panel from Archery GB carried out blind shortlisting to select the three finalists. The final decision was then left in the hands of the public as people were invited to cast their vote by reacting to the Archery Superhero posts on Archery GB’s social channels.

“Everyone was incredibly overwhelmed and touched by the number of nominations and heart-warming stories that we received and the response on social media has been amazing,” said Gayle Pink, Head of Participation at Archery GB. “Sarah’s dedication to her club is truly admirable and it was clear in the social media voting that the public loved her story.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a runner-up, Sarah won a £100 prize for her club, Meridian Archery Club, and has been invited to receive an official certificate to commemorate her devotion to archery at the Archery GB Recognition Awards.