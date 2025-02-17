West Sussex Youth Choirs recruiting for major performance opportunity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Sussex Youth Choirs are looking for young singers aged under 21 years to join them and Arun Choral Society in a performance of Carl Orff’s mighty Carmina Burana.

Spokeswoman Lisa Brace, of Horsham-based West Sussex Music, said: “This blazingly exciting choral extravaganza will be staged at Worthing Assembly Hall on Saturday, April 5. The enormous chorus will be accompanied by players from West Sussex Youth Orchestra in this exhilarating ride through Orff’s interpretation of medieval poems with its pounding rhythms, catchy tunes and sonorous Latin verses.

“If you are a young singer who enjoys performing with others and would relish the chance to take part in Carmina Burana, then get in touch at [email protected].

For more information about West Sussex Youth Choirs, go to www.westsussexmusic.co.uk/choir

“West Sussex Young Voices is a treble voice choir that provides singers aged nine years to 13 years with the foundations they need to become outstanding choral singers. This includes learning to sing in parts, music reading skills and developing their individual voices. No previous experience is necessary, just a love of singing and a willingness to learn.

“West Sussex Youth Choir is a mixed-voice choir for experienced and confident singers aged 13 years to 21 years. Youth Choir performers learn large-scale choral works, with opportunities to perform with an orchestra, as well as lighter and more contemporary repertoire.

“An ability to read music isn’t essential and sessions offer a chance for singers to build their skills and confidence with a focus on having fun and being creative. Singers with changing voices are supported during rehearsals as they find their new tenor and bass registers.

“Both choirs rehearse at Horsham Music Centre based at Millais School in Horsham on Saturdays. West Sussex Young Voices rehearses from 9am to 10.15am, and West Sussex Youth Choir rehearses from 10.30am until midday.”

John Randall, music centres manager, said: “We know how much our young people enjoy belonging to our choirs, there’s a sense of camaraderie as well as numerous opportunities to learn and perform. For many it brings a real freedom and a chance to express themselves. A lot of our singers stay with us for many years and make lifelong friends. They’re a fantastic introduction to live performing too!”