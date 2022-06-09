West Wittering swimmer not found after entering water

Selsey Coastguard were scrambled to West Wittering after a person was reported to have gone into the water at East Head but had not been seen to leave just before 7pm last night (Wednesday, June 8).

A beach towel was also found on the beach. Hayling Lifeboats searched the water while the West Wittering Estate used a drone to try and trace the person.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the search was carried out, units were stood down after nothing was found.

Selsey Coastguard at the scene

Selsey Coastguard returned to the station at 10pm.

In a statement on social media this afternoon, a spokesperson for Selsey Coastguard said: “Team paged to reports of a swimmer at West Wittering who had been seen entering the water at East Head, but the informant had not seen them get out. A towel had also been found on the beach.

“After an extensive search of the area including the sand dunes; and with both Hayling Lifeboats searching out at sea, and West Wittering Estate using their drone, with nothing found all units were stood down.

“Returning to station at 22:00.”

The spokesperson went on to remind beach users what to do in the event of an emergency.

They added: “In an emergency out at sea, on the beach or along the coast dial and ask for the Coastguard.”