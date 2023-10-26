Westergate House opens its doors to a successful open day

Last weekend, Westergate House Residential Care Home in Fontwell welcomed visitors and families to their October Open Day.

It was a really lovely day for all involved. The home was full of music and laughter across all three of the homes communities with fun activities and wonderful entertainment provided by some of the homes visiting professional musicians.

Staff and management took the opportunity to welcome and chat to the wonderful visitors and new potential residents who enjoyed looking round the home with their loved ones.

A few days before, Westergate House had been involved in the Chichester Farmers Market which enabled them to chat to members of the public about the home and the unique location and the amazing services it has to offer. Some of those people took the time to come and visit during the day which was lovely to see.

Wonderful Treats for all

The head chef his team put together a beautiful selection of sweet and savoury treats throughout the day and the wonderful care team were on hand to answer any questions visitors may have had.

General Manager of Westergate House, Paul Middleton-Russell said: “It is safely say that everyone had a great day and was lovely to see and meet so many new potential residents and their families as well”