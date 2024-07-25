Westgate Leisure Centre shortlisted for 2024 ukactive Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Westgate Leisure Centre is in the running for a prestigious national honour after being selected as a finalist in the ukactive Awards.

The centre, run by leading operator Everyone Active on behalf of Chichester District Council, has been shortlisted in the ‘Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Award’ category in recognition of its commitment to supporting those who are underrepresented in the sector.

A focus of Westgate Leisure Centre’s submission was its partnership with ThinkOut Community, an organisation which works to provide those aged 18-35-year-olds with learning disabilities the opportunity to be active in local, inclusive and safe environments.

Sessions with TOC launched in 2022 and started with just a small number of young adults attending weekly circuit training sessions and multisport activities. In the last six months, the programme has seen over 1,000 attendances and has introduced additional forms of activity such as pool-based exercise classes.

Westgate Leisure Centre works in partnership with TOC

The ukactive Awards celebrate the best of the physical activity sector and are designed to recognise excellence and innovation across health, wellbeing and fitness. A not-for-profit body, ukactive comprises members and partners from across the active lifestyle sector.

Finalists will now go through to the next stage of the judging process where they will present their successes to a panel of experts, providing further details and evidence that complement their written submission.

The national champion will be announced at a gala dinner at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham on Thursday, October 3.

Stuart Mills, Everyone Active’s area contract manager across the Chichester district, said: “It’s a huge honour to be shortlisted for the ukactive Awards and it truly reflects the hard work and dedication the site team has put in over the past year to support and include every member of our community. They have done a fantastic job.