Westham Pond revitalisation celebrated at exhibition

Frogs, newts, water-beetles, tourists and fascinated residents who visited a Westham village pond exhibition.

Over the years the pond had deteriorated, resulting in poor water quality, culminating in the damaging proliferation of algae last summer. Westham Parish Council, together with a multi-skilled team of local Pond Working Group volunteers, have revitalised the historic village horse pond and celebrated this at the exhibition on Saturday, October 12 at Westham Village Hall.

They will be replanting some native waterlillies. Anybody wishing to volunteer to help, or to learn more about the pond restoration, can email clerk@westhamparishcouncil.org.uk