Wet stage stops play at Chichester Festival Theatre

By Phil Hewitt

Group Arts Editor, Sussex Newspapers

Published 25th Jul 2025, 00:00 BST
Chichester Festival Theatre’s big summer musical overcame the slipperiest of starts to secure a standing ovation.

Within moments of Top Hat’s big opening number starting up, several dancers had taken a tumble. They got up and carried on, but soon afterwards the performers trooped off, leaving Phillip Attmore, who plays Jerry Travers in the show, still singing. He too then left the stage.

“Technical issues” were given as the explanation before show director Kathleen Marshall walked on stage and explained that the floor was wet.

Technicians were next on stage to dry it – and then Attmore appeared on stage with a couple of dancers to “road test” the surface.

Each new development was met with warm applause from an approving audience, keen to see the show underway. It finally began about 20 minutes late and continued uninterrupted through to a standing ovation at the end.

