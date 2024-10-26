What might happen if Juliet survived her Romeo...

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A year-long tour of the huge-hit musical & Juliet is a remarkable way to make your professional debut.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And yet’s that’s precisely what Gerardine Sacdalan, very recently graduated from the Urdang Academy, is doing. The show comes to Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre from November 5-9, a show which whisks you away on a fabulous journey as Juliet ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love – her way. The new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told and asks ‘What would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo?’

Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems, including Britney Spears’ Baby One More Time, Katy Perry’s Roar and chart toppers Since U Been Gone, It’s My Life, Can’t Stop the Feeling and more — all from Max Martin, the songwriter/producer behind more number-one hits than any other artist this century, and his collaborators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gerardine is loving it. The tour started in July: “And the only way that the musical has changed since then is that we have become even closer than ever before. It feels like we are more of a unit rather than individuals doing a musical. We've developed closer relationships within the cast and I think a lot of that fun now shines through. We have got a little bit more comfortable with what we're doing, and it's really nice to be able to keep the material so fresh.

“One of the best ways that I have seen the musical described is the phrase that it is the freshest slice of Shakespeare, and I'm taking that. It takes the classic story of Romeo & Juliet but it doesn't end there. We open with Shakespeare having just finished Romeo & Juliet and he proposes the idea to his wife but his wife says ‘Why is Juliet killing herself for a boyfriend that she has been with less than a week?’ And that sparks this hypothetical adventure that she goes on. My interpretation of Juliet is that she is a little bit of a firecracker. She has got a lot of energy and a lot to give that just can't be contained within this one strong young woman. My Juliet is very forward thinking but she doesn't quite know how to navigate her path right at the beginning of the narrative. And so she goes on this journey of self-discovery. Juliet goes to Paris and she's discovering what it means to be a young woman growing up. She has lived this life where she has been sheltered most of the time by her family and now she is coming away from that and it's all really exciting. And all the music is written by the fabulous Max Martin. It's technically a jukebox musical but it doesn't really follow that pattern. All the songs were released before the musical was written but they just fit into it so beautifully.”

The dates on the tour stretch months ahead and in a sense that's daunting but also exciting: “We started in July so we are nearly four months into the tour now. At the same time I’m feeling like I've been doing this every day now for all my life but in the same way it feels like I've just blinked and it has raced by. In my head it's divided into two parts, the tour until the end of this year and then into next year. We have almost finished the first part of that and I have absolutely loved it.”