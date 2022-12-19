What to do with your tree after Christmas?

‘Real’ Christmas trees are 100% recyclable; they can be shredded into chippings which are then often ,used locally in parks or woodland. Local authorities have drop-off points or special collection of ‘real’ trees in early January, so it is worth checking services available – just remember to remove all the decorations first! In addition to local drop-off points for recycling trees, there is also the National Christmas Tree Collection*, the service benefitting local hospices and charities, with service users paying a donation to have their ‘real’ Christmas tree collected (in relevant locations, Squire’s Garden Centres promote the service to customers).Other creative ways to consider recycling a ‘real’ tree include: -• Mulch the needles – remove branches and shake off needles and they will decompose over time• Wood compost – if you can’t get the tree shredded locally with ease, branches can be removed and trunk dismantled into small chunks, quickening up decomposition• Use the tree as a stake – removing needles, the trunk can be used as a useful garden stake for flowers or vegetables• Wildlife habitat – remove tree branches and use to thoughtfully set up a shelter in the corner of the garden for wildlife• Creative coasters – the tree trunk can be cut into small circles for rustic coasters, sanded down and sealed (to avoid sap leaking) and decorated if desired• ‘Pot Grown’ Trees (with roots) – are a great, sustainable investment as they can be planted in the garden afterwards for an outdoor tree next year, or nurtured in their pot or re-potted in a bigger one if necessary and brought in again for next Christmas