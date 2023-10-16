Wheels In motion for first 'Stand Proud In Hailsham' event next year

Wheels are in motion for the planning of the town's first 'Stand Proud in Hailsham' event, which will take place at the White Hart in Horsebridge next June.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In support of Pride Month next year, project organisers including two town councillors and The White Hart pub will be hosting a special family-friendly event with festival vibes on Saturday 22nd June 2024 from noon to midnight, featuring a variety of live entertainment and music, as well as a Pride-themed quiz, bingo, grand raffle draw and photo booth for taking selfies.

The Town Council is supporting the event by part-funding the project. Entry is free and there will also be activities for children on the day, including face-painting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is being held to bring the whole community together to celebrate equality, friendship, diversity and inclusivity in Hailsham and, as well as the free entertainment, representatives from various agencies will also be attending, available to speak with and offering information and advice for the Hailsham and surrounding area LGBTQIA+ community, their family, and friends.

Stand Proud In Hailsham event, June 2024

More details about the event will be announced in the coming months as further plans are made and entertainers are booked.

"I am delighted to be part of the Stand Proud In Hailsham event next summer," said event co-organiser and town councillor Mary Laxton. "I'd encourage people from Hailsham and beyond to mark the date in their diary and go along to the Stand Proud in Hailsham event next June to celebrate diversity and stand in solidarity with our LGBTQIA+ community and enjoy the various food, drinks, activities and entertainment available on the day!"

Cllr Laxton added: "By hosting events such as this, we are all underlining our commitment to being an inclusive town and we hope to see lots of people joining in with all the fun as we all come together to celebrate Pride and equality."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-organiser Cllr Colin Mitchell commented: "I'm thrilled to be part of the working group planning the event, celebrating the vibrant diversity of Hailsham and surrounding areas. Pride Month next year will be a time to celebrate how far we've all come whilst acknowledging that there still remains some work in terms of achieving equality and inclusivity in Hailsham."