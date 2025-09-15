When you just can't quite ask someone to leave.... and other awkwardnesses!

If you caught The Unfriend on its premiere in Chichester a couple of years ago, you'll definitely be wanting to catch it again at The Barn Theatre, Southwick as the Southwick Players offer their take on Steven Moffat’s comedy masterpiece.

Performances are from September 24-27 with tickets available from https://southwickplayers.org.uk/productions/the-unfriend/ – the tale of suburban couple Peter and Debbie, whose polite invitation to a stranger on holiday has dire consequences…

When reserved British couple Peter and Debbie meet exuberant Elsa during a holiday cruise, they indulge in the kind of fleeting friendship that usually ends once the trip is over. But Elsa, a seemingly charming and eccentric American, has other ideas. Before they know it, she’s invited herself to stay at their home, disrupting their comfortable, predictable lives.

She is, it turns out, a murderer. Peter and Debbie’s problem, though, is their politeness. Just how do you confront someone when you’re too polite to ask them to leave?

“The play was my choice,” says director Sarah Papouis. “When I saw it in Chichester, I had never seen anything quite like it before. I've never laughed so hard, and I knew that the Southwick Players had the ability to do it. When the licence came up, I jumped at it. I applied last year after it was in the West End but it wasn't available so we had to wait until this year to do it and it is great. What I love is the unique way that completely inappropriate humour is used. You feel awkward laughing but you just can't help it, and I love that transition from the stage to the audience which is what makes it so special. I think we can all relate to not quite being able to say what you want to say, but this takes it to the next level. If you've got someone in your home who is a murderer and you can't say that they've got to leave then that's what makes it so funny.”

As for directing it, as Sarah says, the challenge is to make sure that the cast pare it right back: “It would be so easy to explode with frustration and with the awkwardness of it all but I think what we've got to do is to keep it really, really tight. I think that's the most challenging thing, and the cast are just being brilliant.”

There is also the sinister aspect to bring out, the fact that Elsa is so warm: “She has a brilliant warmth to her and everybody loves her. Everybody feels that their world is a better place when they come across her. People want to be with her and people just can't help but feel that warmth that she's got.”

The result is a sharp, darkly funny exploration of British reserve meeting American directness, wrapped in a tightly wound comedy-thriller that keeps the tension simmering until the very end.

Sarah has been with the company for 11 years now, having joined as an acting member for Oh What A Lovely War: “I have stayed ever since and it's an incredible place. They're celebrating their 90th year this year and the whole place has just got such a good community vibe. We've got members that give up so much of their time to volunteer and to pursue their passion for theatre. And when you are directing, you just say ‘Oh, I need a the deck of a cruise ship and the inside of a house’ and a few days later someone has come up with the design. And it's the same with the lighting. They just get it right because they care so much about it all. It is just great.”