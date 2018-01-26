Which birds will you spot?

Bird-lovers are being urged to lose themselves in nature this weekend to support a conservation charity.

The survey asks the public to watch their garden, or nearest green space, for an hour on one of the three days, record the maximum number of each species spotted at one time and send the results to the charity, either online or by post.

Goldfinch, looking around from a bare twig

Around 500,000 people nationally are thought to have taken part in the survey last year [figures on how many in East Sussex] to come]; the data collected provides the RSPB with a snapshot of the UK’s garden birds in each county, or per borough in London.

Tim Webb, of RSPB, said: “When was the last time you allowed yourself an hour to simply look at the nature around you?”

“Here in the south east we’re already seeing our birds respond to climate change and the Big Garden Birdwatch gives us insights into the private spaces our researchers can’t reach. So lose yourself in nature for 60 minutes.”

This year the RSPB is curious to see how figures will change following a positive year for some resident British birds, such as greenfinch, chaffinch, blue tit, great tit and long-tailed tit. According to the charity, the numbers of greenfinches have been impacted by Trichomonosis for the last decade and the disease has been documented in other garden birds, such as chaffinch. More recently there was a downward trend in Big Garden Birdwatch sightings of the tit species, thought to be linked to the prolonged wet weather in the 2016 breeding season. However, as 2017 was drier, it is speculated that 2018 could bring bumper sightings.

Tim added: “There is a deadly serious side to the survey but it’s great fun to do and always a delight to see the incredibly diverse range of creatures getting on with their lives under our noses; normally ignored or overlooked.”

Last year’s top five most commonly seen birds in East Sussex were the house sparrow (1), robin (2), blue tit (3), blackbird (4) and starling (5); in 2016 the house sparrow also took the top spot.

For more details on the Big Garden Birdwatch, including bird identification sheets, visit www.rspb.org.uk