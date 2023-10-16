Wholesome Warehouse charity in Storrington receives support from MP

A charity supporting vulnerable people in the local area had an extra volunteer on Friday when Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith visited The Wholesome Warehouse in Storrington on Friday (13th October).

The Wholesome Warehouse has been supporting families since 2021 through their deliveries of food and essentials parcels.

Andrew Griffith met founder Lucinda Croft who gave him a tour of the charity’s hub, located in the former social club in Storrington. An army of volunteers of all ages were busy preparing and loading up parcels to take out to the families and individuals they are supporting. Since the charity was formed, they have positively impacted 829 people with the support of 66 ‘time givers’.

The work of The Wholesome Warehouse extends their care to provide a circle of help and advice to get people back on their feet after trauma, mental health collapse, or domestic situations. The charity’s support includes helping people furnish their homes from donated items. To date, they have had more than 300 donors of quality items of furniture.

Andrew Griffith MP with a parcel from The Wholesome Warehouse ready for delivery

Andrew helped to load up the food parcels made up of donations from local private and corporate donors. The charity are also running workshops to show people how to cook where some have never had the opportunity to learn these vital skills.

Lucinda Croft, founder of The Wholesome Warehouse, said: “We loved showing Andrew The Wholesome Warehouse and it was very moving when he took his jacket off and started loading the food boxes into volunteers cars in the pouring rain! He wanted to get involved and came up with great ways to help us on his visit.”