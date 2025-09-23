Why playing the UK matters for Canadian multi-instrumentalist Hawksley Workman

Canadian multi-instrumentalist Hawksley Workman will play a number of intimate shows in the UK including a date at the Folklore Rooms, Brighton on October 5.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I love playing in the UK for lots of reasons,” he says. “I don't come home with a million dollars, but I've been touring in the UK for about 25 or 26 years and I think it's the same for lots of Canadian kids and for lots of American kids as well, that we just grew up idolising British music. If you get approval in the UK, then it really seems like it counts. If you get a good audience in the UK then you really do feel that you've done something right. I just feel really lucky to be playing in the UK and having nice things said about me.

“And it's just nice to get away from Canada and from all the places that I regularly play. I have played all the cities that you can play in Canada and I'm lucky to be a bit famous in Canada but then to go and play in the UK, I just feel really blessed to be doing that and I just love the associations. I really can't go to Manchester without thinking of Morrissey and Johnny Marr. You feel that some of that energy must be left behind. And I'm going to be playing Leeds so I'm going to try and get up and see Hadrian's Wall.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hawksley probably won't be popping in on King Charles though – even though he had dinner with him some years ago when the then Prince Charles was “visiting old buildings and meeting up-and-coming young Canadian artists.”

“For some reason the organiser put me opposite him. Over the years I've met a lot of famous people, and famous people have a habit of always looking over your shoulder to see if there are any other famous people around who are more interesting than you. But Charles really seemed to listen and he really seemed to take in what we were saying. He was great. But I don't think he's got my number anymore!”

As for the music, Hawksley is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist whose genre-defying music blends indie rock, folk, and alt-pop with a dash of whimsical theatricality.

And there is always new music: “I have released 18 or 19 records and I have a had a Patreon community for a while who get new unreleased songs from me. Not to go into darker places but I absolutely love the fact that I still have the ability to create a song. It is not there and then two and a half hours later, it is there and as I get older I don't think I've really properly expressed my gratitude for that. I wrote a song the other day about how much I dislike Halloween. It's pretty silly but I've written 300 to 400 songs and I still love the exercise. The process is the thrill as much as the result, and I just love doing it still.”