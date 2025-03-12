Wick Theatre Company offer Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Multi-award winning Wick Theatre Company are bringing Edward Albee’s classic Who’s Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? to the Barn Theatre stage for a short run between March 12 and 15, fresh from the success of the sell-out Anna Karenina in December.

Spokeswoman Susanne Crosby said: “The title will be familiar to many people as the classic 1966 film starring Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton as the couple famously fighting throughout the film, made more intriguing at the time as a possible reflection of their personal lives as a couple. It started as a play on Broadway in 1962 and was an instant sensation with critics and public alike, winning both a Tony Award and New York Drama Critics’ Circle award for Best Play.

“Taking place during the course of one brutal and hilarious night, George, a college professor and his wife Martha invite a young couple back for late night drinks after a faculty party. As the alcohol flows, their guests are coerced into witnessing and participating in George and Martha’s sadistic game-playing and vitriolic verbal scrapping, exposing the both marriages and building to a devastating climax. It’s filled with razor-sharp dialogue, dark humour, and raw emotion, and is astutely observed and real: a powerful exploration of love, resentment, and the lies we tell to survive.

“Edward Albee said the title refers to the deeply symbolic question of ‘who’s afraid of living life without false illusions?’ inspired by a piece of graffiti he once saw. This theme runs throughout the play as the characters strip away their outer facades. Far from being just a domestic drama, these are deeply developed characters experiencing disillusionment and disappointment as the false narratives they’ve created to survive, crumble, all in one evening.”

When director Dan Dryer discovered the performing rights for the play were available, as they seldom are, he jumped at it.

“I have wanted to direct it ever since joining the Wick” says Dan, who actually performed in the role of George while at university 35 years ago. “We were a very young cast and were not experienced enough to tackle such a complex interplay between the four characters on stage, but the play has stayed with me all these years. I am very excited to now be able to revisit George and Martha's complex, bitter and frustrated relationship.”

Coincidentally, casting complexities have meant that once again, Dan is playing the role of George, and funnily enough, like Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor, he plays opposite his wife in real life: Emily.

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? runs from Wednesday 12 to Saturday 15 March at 7.30 each evening. Book through the Wick Theatre website: www.wicktheatre.co.uk or Ticket Source 0333 666 3366. Cast: George - Dan Dryer, Martha - Emily Dennett, Nick - Rich Jayston, Honey - Esther Dracott.