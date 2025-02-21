Wide variety of speakers line up for Arundel Literary Festival

As Mike Carey points out, Arundel’s Victoria Institute was “created as a co-operative bank for working men as a vehicle for them to educate themselves.”

“I got involved with this little charity arts centre called the Victoria institute in Arundel which was rescued from demise by a group of people some years ago,” Mike says. “I am a local musician and came across The Vic as it is called, and I just thought it was such a nice place with a little theatre there as well. I was running the jazz club at the Jailhouse and I was looking to expand what we were doing there. So I got to know The Vic and got to learn what its ambitions were. Its original aims were to educate the people of Arundel and the town’s visitors, and we have used that remit to turn it into an arts centre. I got more and more involved and I started to organise events there to give it some revenue. It is an old building with lots of expenses, and a lady, chatting over a coffee, suggested that Arundel should have a literary festival. I was looking for events to put on there and it felt a good idea. I said ‘Do you want to get involved?’ but she said no so I said that I would take it on. I picked it up with Camilla Lambert and we organised the first festival. It began with just a single day and we tagged it on to the back of World Book Day. We picked a time when there was not too much going on in Arundel which is obviously a busy town. March seemed good time and it went really well. It was well received and we had about 300 people through the day so we determined that there was definitely an appetite. The second one we expanded it to three days and we used the three rooms in the Victoria Institute in tandem. We had eight speakers in each of the two rooms plus workshops in the third room and then we had evening concerts that mixed spoken word and music in various ways.