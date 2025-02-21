Wide variety of speakers line up for Arundel Literary Festival
And in that sense it is the perfect home for Arundel Literary Festival which enjoys its third outing this year. Running from March 6-8, it offers a three-day celebration of all things literary, with daytime sessions 11am-6pm plus evening sessions.
“I got involved with this little charity arts centre called the Victoria institute in Arundel which was rescued from demise by a group of people some years ago,” Mike says. “I am a local musician and came across The Vic as it is called, and I just thought it was such a nice place with a little theatre there as well. I was running the jazz club at the Jailhouse and I was looking to expand what we were doing there. So I got to know The Vic and got to learn what its ambitions were. Its original aims were to educate the people of Arundel and the town’s visitors, and we have used that remit to turn it into an arts centre. I got more and more involved and I started to organise events there to give it some revenue. It is an old building with lots of expenses, and a lady, chatting over a coffee, suggested that Arundel should have a literary festival. I was looking for events to put on there and it felt a good idea. I said ‘Do you want to get involved?’ but she said no so I said that I would take it on. I picked it up with Camilla Lambert and we organised the first festival. It began with just a single day and we tagged it on to the back of World Book Day. We picked a time when there was not too much going on in Arundel which is obviously a busy town. March seemed good time and it went really well. It was well received and we had about 300 people through the day so we determined that there was definitely an appetite. The second one we expanded it to three days and we used the three rooms in the Victoria Institute in tandem. We had eight speakers in each of the two rooms plus workshops in the third room and then we had evening concerts that mixed spoken word and music in various ways.
“We have kept to that formula for this year but we have backed off a little bit because it was felt that it was a little bit too intense. We've got five different speakers each day this year. Each one will speak for about an hour and then there will be half an hour break before the next one. I think it is about the right size now. We might try to expand so that other venues in Arundel have complementary literary events, but the number feels right.”
Among the events coming up: Thursday, March 6: 11:00am Suzanne Joinson; 12:30pm John Godfrey; 2:00pm Sue Stuart-Smith; 3:30pm Chris Hare; 5:00pm Tristan Gooley; 7:30pm National Theatre Live. The Importance Of Being Earnest, a joyful version of Oscar Wilde's 1895 farce.
Friday, March 7: 11:00am Oliver Hawkins; 12:30pm Naomi Foyle & Wendy Pye. Poems and Film Poems; 2:00pm Joanna Arman; 3:30pm Roger Morgan-Grenville; 5:00pm Mike Read; 7:30pm Poetry, Music & Art. An evening of poetry readings, art and live music.
Saturday, March 8: 11:00am Polly Atkinson. Panel discussion: Reading Matters; 12:30pm John Carr; 2:00pm Alexandra Harris; 3:30pm Gabriel Weston; 5:00pm Helen Fields & Simon Brett; 7:30pm Festival Finale, a concluding celebration of the 2025 Festival.
All events will be at The Victoria Institute, 10 Tarrant Street, Arundel, BN18 9DG. All tickets available at www.thevictoriainstitute.com/literary-festival. Daytime events £8 per session/£30 for all day. Evening events £15 each.
