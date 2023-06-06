NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets

Wild Co-parents: Mallard mum is helping to raise tufted ducklings at Arundel Wetland Centre

A female mallard duck has “adopted” a clutch of tufted ducklings and is helping their tufted duck mother raise them at Arundel Wetland Centre.
By Patricia WarrenContributor
Published 6th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 15:47 BST
Mallard mum with tufted ducklings at Arundel Wetland Centre.Mallard mum with tufted ducklings at Arundel Wetland Centre.
Mallard mum with tufted ducklings at Arundel Wetland Centre.

The two wild ducks hatched clutches of eggs on the same day, on the same pond. Sadly the mallard ducklings were lost to predators as can happen in the wild. The mallard female started following the tufted duck mum and her brood, getting closer and now is often in the middle of the tumble of ducklings, shepherding them around on the water.

Arundel Wetland Centre’s Head Keeper Sam McKinlay said: “The female tufted duck permits the mallard to help look after the ducklings, sometimes while she has a nap on the bank! The tufted ducklings are learning to dive now and will disappear before popping back to the surface of the water like corks – they are a handful - it’s a lot for the mallard to keep her eye on!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Male and female mallard and tufted duck pairs do not raise their ducklings together so these co-parenting twosome are a rare sight!

Most Popular
Co-parents with ducklingsCo-parents with ducklings
Co-parents with ducklings

There are many other wild families to see at Arundel Wetland Centre his June. This week a family of gadwall ducklings have hatched on the pond near the Willow Sphere and mute swan cygnets are on the water with both parents at the Ramsar hide.

For more information about Arundel Wetland Centre search WWT Arundel.

Tufted duck mum with ducklingsTufted duck mum with ducklings
Tufted duck mum with ducklings