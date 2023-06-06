Wild Co-parents: Mallard mum is helping to raise tufted ducklings at Arundel Wetland Centre

A female mallard duck has “adopted” a clutch of tufted ducklings and is helping their tufted duck mother raise them at Arundel Wetland Centre.

The two wild ducks hatched clutches of eggs on the same day, on the same pond. Sadly the mallard ducklings were lost to predators as can happen in the wild. The mallard female started following the tufted duck mum and her brood, getting closer and now is often in the middle of the tumble of ducklings, shepherding them around on the water.

Arundel Wetland Centre’s Head Keeper Sam McKinlay said: “The female tufted duck permits the mallard to help look after the ducklings, sometimes while she has a nap on the bank! The tufted ducklings are learning to dive now and will disappear before popping back to the surface of the water like corks – they are a handful - it’s a lot for the mallard to keep her eye on!”

Male and female mallard and tufted duck pairs do not raise their ducklings together so these co-parenting twosome are a rare sight!

There are many other wild families to see at Arundel Wetland Centre his June. This week a family of gadwall ducklings have hatched on the pond near the Willow Sphere and mute swan cygnets are on the water with both parents at the Ramsar hide.

For more information about Arundel Wetland Centre search WWT Arundel.