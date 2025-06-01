Wild wind and haunting surrealism as Canadian Dana Sipos plays Brighton

Canadian songwriter Dana Sipos returns to the UK for an early summer 2025 tour taking in the Folklore Room, Brighton on June 9.

Spokesman James Wallace said: “Dana brings her distinctive, shape-shifting folk to the UK for a string of intimate performances and festival appearances this summer. Dana inhabited the far north before going nomad and her captivatingly nuanced songs are filled with a wild wind and a haunting surrealism. She now resides among the old growth of Vancouver Island, British Columbia and with earthen imagery, rich spiralling vocals and textured instrumentation, she sets the stage for a deeply moving performance.

“A consummate performer, Sipos has brought her cosmic folk to living rooms, concert halls and festivals stages across North America, Europe and Australia. Her music can regularly be heard on campus, community and national radio as well as in film and television placements and she has just signed with Sakamano Music Group.

“Her last three albums have received nominations for Canadian Folk Music Awards and found acclaim from all corners of Canadian and abroad. With a new collection of captivating songs that hold the complexity of the human experience up to the light, her new album Golden Molten will be released in early 2026.

“Known for her luminous voice and poet’s soul, Sipos will traverse the UK with a collection of shows spanning major cities, unique venues, and community-driven festivals. She will be accompanied by Justin Wright on cello and at select performance by Lina Andonovska on flute and Chris Lloyd on guitar.”