Wildlife ambulance service halts overnight rescues

East Sussex Wildlife Rescue Ambulance Service (WRAS) says it will temporarily be stopping its overnight rescue service.

Coordinators say the ‘very difficult’ decision was made due to the poor health of its lead rescuers Trevor Weeks and Chris Riddington.

In a statement on social media, the charity said, “WRAS has not taken this decision lightly, and it has been very difficult for Trevor and Chris to agree to this, but for their own sanity and health it has to happen before anything more serious happens.

“Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.”

This means out of hours service, which runs between 10pm and 9am, will be out of action for the next few weeks.

The decision will be reviewed in mid or late October.

WRAS says if you find a wildlife casualty out of these hours you can take it to your nearest emergency veterinary clinic or call the RSPCA on 03001 234999.

Vets do not charge members of the public for basic first aid.

If you would like to volunteer at WRAS, or have a wildlife casualty that needs help, visit its website www.wildlifeambulance.org or call 07815 078234.

