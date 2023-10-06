Wildlife survival on a cliff edge: successful charity abseil raises more than £6,500

As many wildlife species survival hangs on a cliff edge, charity International Animal Rescue took to the cliff edge themselves to raise funds. On a picturesque yet dauntingly high Sussex coastline, a group of 30 brave individuals gathered to take part in an exhilarating 115-foot-high abseil off the iconic Peacehaven Cliffs.

Organised by International Animal Rescue and run by renowned adventure specialists Hatt Adventures, the event was held in honour of World Animal Day and aimed to raise funds for the charity.

Among the participants was a celebrant marking a milestone 50th birthday, making the event a truly special occasion. The sun smiled upon the event, gracing those taking part with beautiful blue skies and twinkling sea as they descended the towering cliffs, united in their commitment to the cause.

Talking about the event, Phily Day, Fundraising Innovation Manager at International Animal Rescue, said: "Thirty people took part, ranging from a fearless 11-year-old, Jack, to many courageous supporters conquering their fear of heights. It was a brilliant day, with everyone supporting each other to make it over the cliff edge. It was a fantastic way to raise awareness and funds to support wildlife and conservation."

The abseil, a testament to the power of collective action, raised an impressive £6,542 in support of International Animal Rescue's vital conservation efforts. The funds will be instrumental in their mission to protect and rehabilitate animals worldwide.

If their bravery inspires you, you can still contribute by visiting the JustGiving campaign page: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/abseilforanimals

The success of this event would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of the volunteers who gave their time and effort to ensure its smooth execution. International Animal Rescue extends its heartfelt gratitude to them and Hatt Adventures for their invaluable support.