Willingdon Community Library welcomes its 1,000th member

Willingdon Community Hub Library has signed it’s 1,000th member. The library, which opened in 2019, and is entirely run by volunteers, has become a popular facility for the people of Willingdon.

1000th Member Sue – centre – who won a £20 book token and chocolate egg, with library volunteers Phillip and Marilyn

Alongside the library service, residents benefit from free or subsidised access to a range of clubs and activities.

There are creative activities like art group and knit and natter, social clubs like Rhymetime, French club, chess club and board games club, as well as active sessions like Pilates.

There’s even a free computer clinic on a Wednesday offering bespoke technical help for all your IT devices.

Charity Secretary Anne Mandy said: “We’re delighted the library hub has become so well used by the community, we’ve worked hard to modernise the space installing a new bathroom and kitchen and have upgraded the general décor.

"We recognised that to be successful we needed to offer more than just a library service. We now have a multipurpose space that serves the whole community from children to the older generations.”

The modernisation of the kitchen has allowed for the opening of a brand new café and during the summer months, visitors can enjoy their refreshments in the library garden which is lovingly cared for by a team of volunteer gardeners.

The forward-thinking approach of the trustees, who are supported by Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council has meant that the library is able to run as a going concern, which is no mean feat in the current economic climate.