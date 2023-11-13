Win your Dream Christmas competition launches in Chichester

The winner of the festive competition could take home a £1,000 Chichester Gift Card to spend with over 170 businesses in the city

The team behind the Chichester Gift Card unveiled the Win Your Dream Christmas competition alongside encouragement to support local this Christmas. In Chichester Gift Card research, 98% of people say they’re keen to support local businesses this Christmas and 87% say they support local businesses to help keep them open. 89% plan to buy at least one gift card this Christmas.

Research also showed our favourite things about Christmas with 40% of people saying they most enjoy the festive atmosphere. For 33%, it’s the festive activities and events that make their Christmas. 15% of people said their favourite thing is the presents and for 12%, it’s the Christmas food and drink. But there’s also worry about how to pay for Christmas too with 72% of people saying the cost of living crisis is a concern for them.

Chichester City Centre

Chichester Business Improvement District (BID) introduced the Chichester Gift Card in 2018, a digital version of the card in 2022 and the night-time focused Alive After Five Gift Card in 2023. The winner of the Win Your Dream Competition can choose a physical or digital Chichester Gift Card, or the Alive After Five Gift Card.

The Chichester Gift Card can be spent with over 170 businesses in the city, including national stores like Lush, M&S, New Look and Oliver Bonas, indie retailers such as Pressleys, Between The Lines, and Cherry Vintage. Food and drink businesses part of the Chichester Gift Card include Franco Manca, Purchases and Brasserie Blanc.

Helen Marshall, CEO and Chair of Chichester BID said: “There is so much happening in Chichester this Christmas, and with a £1,000 Chichester Gift Card or Alive After Five Gift Card in their pocket, the Win Your Dream Christmas winner could enjoy everything our city has to offer. The competition is also a timely reminder of the importance of shopping local here in our city, supporting local businesses and local jobs. The Chichester Gift Card makes supporting local really easy to do.”

Colin Munro is the Managing Director of Miconex who provides the technology for the Chichester Gift Card and Alive After Five Gift Card and said: “There is so much that people could do with a £1,000 Chichester Gift Card or Alive After Five Gift Card, from inviting friends and family for a festive meal at one of Chichester’s fantastic restaurants to treating loved ones to special gifts or indulging in some pre-Christmas pampering. Simply tell us what your dream Christmas is for a chance to win.”