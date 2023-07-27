Winchelsea land with caravan licence is sold at auction

Land with a licence for eleven caravans at Winchelsea Beach was sold at auction this week after strong interest.

It was among 153 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Blue Ridge, The Dons & Continental in Victoria Way, offered jointly with Rush, Witt & Wilson, went for £411,000 at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday 26 July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “The land was granted a Caravan Site Licence in November 2015, for the parking of eleven caravans – each previously paid a ground rental of £1,600 per annum, generating £17,600 a year.”

SOLD: Blue Ridge, The Dons & Continental in Victoria Way, Winchelsea

The land is located just off the Pett Level Road, a short distance from Winchelsea and Pett Level beaches. The site is also within easy reach of the larger towns of Hastings and the Cinque Port town of Rye, with their various local and national retailers, mainline railway stations and further amenities.

l A rare three-bedroom chalet at the iconic holiday park in Camber Sands was sold for £25,500.

Chalet K240 at the Parkdean Resort in New Lydd Road is a well presented semi-detached property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris added: “Chalets on this site always prove popular at auction – and this one was no different.

CHALET: Camber Sands

“It is one of a few chalets on the park that have been extended to create a third bedroom and refurbished throughout.”

The accommodation comprises and open-plan living room/dining room/kitchen, three bedrooms and bathroom.

The park’s facilities include four swimming pools, sauna, solarium, all-weather sports courts, adventure playground and evening entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Camber is located approximately five miles from the town of Rye which offers a variety of restaurants, pubs, local shops and amenities, as well as railway station.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The next auction, the sixth of eight this year, goes live on Monday 18 September and ends on Wednesday 20 September. Deadline for entries is 29 August.