Wind quintet The Magnard Ensemble return to West Sussex

Wind quintet The Magnard Ensemble are promising a programme of attractive European and American pieces when they perform at St Mary the Virgin Church, North Stoke, BN18 9LS on Saturday, July 26 at 6.30pm.

The concert follows a reception at North Stoke Farmhouse, BN18 9LS. Tickets are £30 to include both concert and reception from Janet Aidin: [email protected] or 01798 872531. All proceeds are for the benefit of The Churches Conservation Trust.

Mana Shibata, from the quintet, said: “We are very excited about this concert. We went to Chichester (to perform for the Chichester Chamber Concerts series) some years back. Actually one of my brothers lives in Chichester so we had a lovely time. Anna (Hill from the concert series) got in touch and said there was this concert coming up at North Stoke and were we interested, and of course we were. She explained that there will be poetry readings alongside the music and we love that. We always love to interact with the audience. We speak ourselves during the concert and we love to chat afterwards. It sounded a lovely thing to do. So we came up with a theme, and for this concert we settled on the theme of appreciation of nature.”

The quintet was founded in 2012 at the Royal Academy of Music by the flautist and the horn player who were doing their masters at the Academy at that time: “The Academy always encourages people to form their own ensembles and there is an exam at the end of each year where you do chamber music that you are assessed on. Suzie is now the last surviving founder member.

“I joined in 2014. We all started quite young. We were all recent graduates or still studying and we just wanted to explore existing repertoire and new repertoire, just being open minded about everything and enjoying making music together.

“We all still exploring new things but recently our real focus has been on really refining our performance and our playing together. Wind quintets are funny things. You get lots of string quartets. String quartets are established and there're lots that are world famous but you don't often get wind quintets.”

And as Mana points sound, it's a very different world with string instruments: “They are all the same in a way though they have different register and different range but for a wind quintet you've got a flute which is completely different to an oboe which is completely different to a French horn which is not a woodwind instrument at all. It's a brass instrument!

“So we discovered that we needed to spend hours just finding what our own sound as an ensemble was going to be when we are each making such different sounds. And I think we have found that sound now. After spending time together we found that we could make our own sound which is something that feels really special.”