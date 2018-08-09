Gardeners struggled, in this difficult season, to find flowers to enter in the Windmill Hill Flower Show, which took place on August 4.

Heavy rain on the previous Sunday was welcome, but it damaged blooms which had survived the drought. Roses and sweet peas were particularly depleted.

Nevertheless a good number of visitors came to the Reid Hall to view the exhibits, enjoy the sideshows and stalls, and sit down to an old-fashioned tea.

The show was established in 1884 to enable gardeners in Wartling, Herstmonceux and surrounding parishes to exhibit what they had grown, and has taken place annually ever since.

A new trophy, presented by the Tasker family in memory of Mrs Ronnie Tasker, was won by Georgia Band.

The other trophy winners in the Children’s Section were Daisy Keen, Alfred Steven and Olivia King.

The winner of the RHS Banksian Medal, for the highest number of points in the horticultural classes, was Gill Blunden, who also won six cups for her flowers and vegetables.

Winners of trophies and certificates included: Carolyn Shepherd: home produce, handicraft and annuals, Pamela Clatworthy: floral arrangement, Robert Shepherd: photography, Peter Saunders: dahlias and heaviest marrow, Bernice Burke: marmalade, Brian Gurr: gladioli, Lynda Knight: pot plant.