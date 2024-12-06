Winter Pop Up offers Christmas delights at Worthing’s Colonnade House

Winter Pop Up returns to Worthing’s Colonnade House from December 10-22, 10am-5pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spokeswoman Paula Tollett said: “Discover a selection of art, illustration, textile and ceramics in the gallery this winter and get to know some of the Colonnade House studio members as well as some wonderful Worthing creatives.

“John Bond is an illustrator, author and artist based in Worthing. His work is published across picture books, merchandise and commercial projects and he has exhibited his artwork internationally. John will be selling signed copies of his books, plus a range of art, prints, greetings cards, tote bags and tea towels at this year’s Winter Pop Up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lucy Rowan is a textile designer specialising in weaving. She has authored several craft books and holds workshops in the south of England to pass on her textile skills. Lucy will be selling craft books, handmade stockings and a selection of Christmas decorations.

“Alison Tyldesley is a contemporary artist working primarily in acrylics on canvas. She aims to capture intense light and atmosphere in her work, particularly glowing horizons, wild skies and seas and receding hills. Her intention is to create an emotional response to landscape and successfully negotiate the delicate balance between representation and abstraction.

“Sarah Edmunds is an illustrator and creator of cheeky nature puns and playful products. She runs her business together with her partner Matt and they work with UK suppliers to create beautiful kitchen textiles, tableware and paper goods. This fun collection is constantly growing and there will be new designs and old favourites on sale at Colonnade House this Christmas. Sarah will also have signed copies of her children's books available.

“Esmée Brand is a 24 year-old graphic designer with a love of playful illustrations, bright colour palettes and vintage inspired design. Esmée tries to bring fun into all her work, often using relatable and humorous quotes on the stickers and badges she sells.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ellie Bond is a Worthing based artist, currently drawing in stained glass. Ellie has created a limited collection of glass Christmas decorations especially for this year’s pop-up alongside some flowers. Ellie teaches 3D and textile arts on the art and design foundation course at Northbrook College.

“Wendy Palmer offers ceramics – vessels as decorative objects. Using the nature of the clay to dictate form, Wendy uses simple techniques to fix pieces together to form shapes that are inspired by the downland landscapes and coastal environment of Sussex. Uniquely decorated with a bold and heightened colour palette. Wendy will be selling festive decorations and a gift selection for anyone wanting to own or give locally produced artwork that captures the local landscape.”