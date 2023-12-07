Winter wellbeing at Sea Lanes

The UK’s first National Open Water Swimming Centre at Sea Lanes is broadening its wellbeing offering with a pop-up Sauna onsite.

Run by Luna Wave it will be open for morning express slots for pool users and sea swimmers to relax after a swim.

The pop-up Sauna will be up and running by Christmas 2023 under permitted development and a full planning application has been submitted to extend into spring and return in future years.

Laura Brown, founder of Luna Wave said: “Prior to opening our flagship Yoga Studio, Luna Wave, at Sea Lanes this year, we enjoyed 3 successful years’ operating Luna Wilds, our wild spa and retreat centre. We’re now very excited to bring our sauna expertise to Sea Lanes, and present Luna Hut - where the focus is on establishing an affordable, community-oriented space where people can get together and experience the heat in a beautifully crafted facility.

“We are passionate about the health benefits of sauna, and we believe that Sea Lanes is the ideal location to share this practice with its swimming community.”

Joe McNulty, director at Sea Lanes said: “Our vision for Sea Lanes is to create a happier healthier community the addition of this pop-up Sauna helps us realise these ambitions.

“The Sauna will be on our existing site located next to the entrance for the pool allowing easy access for swimmers using the pool or people that have been for a swim in the sea.”