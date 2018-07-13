Witness appeal after dog walkers attacked by biker

Police investigating an incident in which a man and a woman were attacked by a motorcyclist on Sunday, July 1, have appealed for anyone who saw what happened or who may have dash-cam footage of the incident to come forward.

The victims were out walking a dog at 8.30pm at Lye Green, near Crowborough, when two motorcycles sped past, prompting them to indicate that the bikes should slow down. This led to the bikers stopping and one returned to strike a 26-year-old man several times.

When a 57-year-old woman who was present tried to intervene she was also hit. Neither victim was badly hurt.

Anyone with information that may assist officers is asked to report details online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 1319 of 01/07.