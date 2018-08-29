Witness appeal after Eastbourne man injured in South Chailey collision

Police are appealing for a motorcyclist who may have been involved in a collision which saw two men taken to hospital.

A Vauxhall Zafira and an Audi A5 collided near Church Lane, on the A275 in South Chailey, on Monday July 16 at 5.20pm.

Police say the driver of the Vauxhall, a 45-year-old man from East Grinstead, suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Princess Royal Hospital at Haywards Heath.

while the Audi driver, a 42-year-old man from Eastbourne, was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, with minor injuries.

PC Matt Harman said, “Some new information has come to light that a motorbike may have been involved in the collision. If you are the motorcyclist or you saw a motorbike involved in the incident, please get in touch with us.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 1133 of 16/07.