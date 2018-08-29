Witness appeal after fatal A26 collision

Police investigating a collision on the A26 yesterday, in which a 57-year-old motorcyclist tragically died, are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Tarring Neville, near Newhaven, where a motorbike travelling northward had collided with a Ford transit tipper truck, at about 1.23pm on Tuesday (August 28).

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened, to any motorists with dash-cam footage or anyone who saw either of the vehicles involved shortly beforehand.

The vehicles were a white Suzuki GSXR 1000 motorcycle travelling north and a white Ford Transit tipper truck travelling south, police said.

Sadly the motorcyclist, a 57-year old man from Seaford, died at the scene, police said.

The Transit driver, a 31-year-old man from Lewes, sustained cuts but was otherwise unhurt.

The A26 was closed in both directions either side of the scene until shortly after 7.15pm while the incident was dealt with.

Anyone able to assist officers is asked to contact police online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Oaken.

