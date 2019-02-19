Witnesses asked to come forward after serious collision at Ansty

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision on the A272 at Ansty which left two elderly women with serious injuries.

The collision happened at 3.10pm on Saturday (February 16), 100 metres south of the roundabout junction B2036 South Street.

The collision happened on the A272 at Ansty. Picture: Google Street View

The road was closed off for two hours while police dealt with the serious incident.

The collision involved a black Volkswagen Golf and a silver Ford Focus, police have now said.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Two passengers in the Focus, an 85-year-old woman and an 81-year-old woman, both from Haywards Heath, were taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, with serious injuries. Both have been detained for treatment.

“The Focus driver, an 80-year-old woman from Wivelsfield Green, attended the same hospital for treatment to slight injuries but was later allowed home.

“The driver of the VW, a 25-year-old man, and his passenger, a 21-year-old woman, both from Burgess Hill, sustained slight injuries. Neither required hospital treatment.”

Police said they would like to thank motorists whose journeys were disrupted for their patience.

A spokesman added: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened or noticed either vehicle being driven shortly before the crash. Dash-cam footage would also be welcome.

“Anyone able to help is asked to email details to collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting Operation Muswell.”