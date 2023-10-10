BREAKING
Police have confirmed that a woman was pronounced dead in Chichester yesterday (October 9) after responding to ‘concerns for her welfare’.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 10th Oct 2023, 10:20 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 10:25 BST
Police were called following concerns for a woman’s welfare in Blackberry Lane at about 2.30pm.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Despite the best efforts of paramedics, who commenced CPR, the 44-year-old woman was sadly pronounced dead.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and the coroner has been informed.”

