Woman, 44, pronounced dead in Chichester following 'concerns for welfare'
Police have confirmed that a woman was pronounced dead in Chichester yesterday (October 9) after responding to ‘concerns for her welfare’.
Police were called following concerns for a woman’s welfare in Blackberry Lane at about 2.30pm.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Despite the best efforts of paramedics, who commenced CPR, the 44-year-old woman was sadly pronounced dead.
“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and the coroner has been informed.”