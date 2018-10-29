Woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Hailsham

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Hailsham yesterday (Sunday).

Police say officers were called to a disturbance at an address in Lepeland at 4.15pm and found a 46-year-old man with a stab wound to his stomach.

Photo by Eddie Mitchell and Dan Jessup SUS-181029-115157001

He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, where he underwent surgery.

A spokesperson at Sussex Police said the man is in a serious condition.

A 37-year-old Hastings woman was detained nearby.

She was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer. She remains in custody for questioning.

Police say the couple are known to each other.

