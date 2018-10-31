Woman charged after Hailsham stabbing

A woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man suffered knife injuries on Sunday (October 28) has been charged with committing grievous bodily harm.

Josette Celik, 37, of Harkness Drive, Hastings, appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday October 30) also charged with two counts of assault against two police officers. She pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody to appear at court on November 27.

Police were called to a disturbance at an address in Lepeland at 4.15pm and found a 46-year-old man with a stab wound to his stomach.

He was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, where he underwent surgery.

Police say he is in a serious but stable condition.

The couple are known to each other.