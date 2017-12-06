Woman charged with drink driving after Eastbourne crash

A woman has been charged with drink-driving after a crash in Eastbourne last week.

At 6.18pm on Thursday (November 30), police were called to a three-vehicle collision in Willingdon Drove, at the junction with Sevenoaks Road. The incident involved a black Ford Focus, a white van and a white Toyota.

Ford driver, Emma Tingley, 44, a government employee, of West Close, Polegate, is charged with being more than three times over the legal drink drive limit.

She will appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on December 21 charged with driving with 134mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system. The legal limit is 35mcg.