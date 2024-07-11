Emergency services responded to a collision in Davigdor Road, Hove, at about 12.20am, following a report that a person had been hit by a car.

Sadly, despite the best attempts by paramedics, a local woman in her 40s was pronounced deceased at the scene, police confirmed. Her next of kin have been informed.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “A 28-year-old man from Brighton has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by driving a vehicle without insurance/ without a driving licence.

"He has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

"Davigdor Road has now reopened following an earlier road closure.

"Enquiries are underway, and we encourage anyone who witnessed the collision, has dash cam footage, or CCTV of the area to contact police by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101 quoting Operation Divan.”

