Woman dies after emergency incident in East Sussex
A woman has died after an emergency incident at cliffs in East Sussex.
Sussex Police said emergency services were called to cliffs at Peacehaven at around 2.45pm on Thursday (October 12) to ‘concerns for the welfare of a woman’.
"A woman in her 70s was confirmed dead at the scene,” a police spokesperson said. “Her next of kin have been informed.
“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”
The police statement come after multiple emergency vehicles were pictured at the base of the cliffs on Thursday afternoon. Police officers, paramedics, Coastguard volunteers and an air ambulance were all seen in the area.