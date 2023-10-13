A woman has died after an emergency incident at cliffs in East Sussex.

Sussex Police said emergency services were called to cliffs at Peacehaven at around 2.45pm on Thursday (October 12) to ‘concerns for the welfare of a woman’.

"A woman in her 70s was confirmed dead at the scene,” a police spokesperson said. “Her next of kin have been informed.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

