Woman dies after emergency incident in East Sussex

A woman has died after an emergency incident at cliffs in East Sussex.
By Sam Morton
Published 13th Oct 2023, 11:11 BST
Sussex Police said emergency services were called to cliffs at Peacehaven at around 2.45pm on Thursday (October 12) to ‘concerns for the welfare of a woman’.

"A woman in her 70s was confirmed dead at the scene,” a police spokesperson said. “Her next of kin have been informed.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Sussex Police. Photo: National World / stock imageSussex Police. Photo: National World / stock image
Sussex Police. Photo: National World / stock image

The police statement come after multiple emergency vehicles were pictured at the base of the cliffs on Thursday afternoon. Police officers, paramedics, Coastguard volunteers and an air ambulance were all seen in the area.

