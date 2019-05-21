Woman dies in crash outside Eastbourne

A woman has died in a crash on a country road on the outskirts of Eastbourne.

Sussex Police attended Wartling Road, Wartling, around 4.25pm on Monday (May 2 ) to reports of a road traffic collision.

The force says an orange Ford Transit van and a black Honda Jazz collided just before 4pm.

A police spokesperson said, “Sadly the driver of the Honda, a 52-year-old woman from Heathfield, died at the scene.

“The passenger of the same vehicle was airlifted to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with life threatening injuries.

“The driver and passenger of the Ford Transit were uninjured.

“If anyone witnessed the collision please report via email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting Operation Sidmouth.”

Road closed for five hours