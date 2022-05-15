Woman found dead at house in Uckfield

A woman has been found dead inside a house in Uckfield, police have said.

Sunday, 15th May 2022, 5:36 pm
Sussex Police said officers were called to an incident at Linden Chase shortly after 9am on Friday (May 13).

"A woman was sadly declared deceased at the scene," a police spokesperson said.

"Her death is being treated as unexplained at this time.

"Our enquiries are ongoing.

"We have no further information at present."

Officers remained outside a house on the road today (Sunday), along with forensics. An ambulance has also been seen nearby.

