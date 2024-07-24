Woman missing from Scotland believed to be in East Sussex, say police
Lewes Police have asked for help finding a missing woman from Scotland who is believed to be in East Sussex.
A police spokesperson on Facebook said: “Can you help us find Kelly? The 46-year-old, who also refers to herself as Elsbeth, is missing from Scotland but believed to be in the Eastbourne area of Sussex. She also has links to Peacehaven and Hastings.
“Kelly is about 5’7”, of slim build, with brown, greying hair in a bob. Anyone who sees her or knows where she could be is asked to report it online or via 101, quoting serial 872 of 22/07.”