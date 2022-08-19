Woman pronounced dead by cliffs near Eastbourne

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police

Officers said they were called to the area at around 2.20pm on Monday, August 15, due to concerns for a woman.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

“There appear to be no suspicious circumstances and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”