Woman pronounced dead by cliffs near Eastbourne

A woman was pronounced dead by cliffs near Eastbourne, according to police.

By Jacob Panons
Friday, 19th August 2022, 11:11 am
Sussex Police
Officers said they were called to the area at around 2.20pm on Monday, August 15, due to concerns for a woman.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

“There appear to be no suspicious circumstances and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

Eastbourne RNLI said its volunteer crew was also called to the incident, along with local coastguards and a coastguard helicopter.

