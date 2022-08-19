Woman pronounced dead by cliffs near Eastbourne
A woman was pronounced dead by cliffs near Eastbourne, according to police.
Officers said they were called to the area at around 2.20pm on Monday, August 15, due to concerns for a woman.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.
“There appear to be no suspicious circumstances and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”
Eastbourne RNLI said its volunteer crew was also called to the incident, along with local coastguards and a coastguard helicopter.