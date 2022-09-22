Woman raped in Chichester: Police launch investigation

Sussex Police officers were called when the victim reported being raped at a property in Bognor Road on Monday, September 19.

The incident is reported to have taken place at about 7.30pm and detectives have begun appealing for information following the incident.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement this afternoon, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after a woman was raped in Chichester.”

Sussex Police stock image.

They added: “The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s with dark hair, wearing a blue jacket. He is believed to have spoken with an Eastern European accent.

“Specially-trained officers are providing support to the victim.

“Witnesses and anyone with relevant CCTV in the area is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote Operation Mountain.