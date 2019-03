Police were called to a report of a body found on the beach off Steyning Avenue, Peacehaven, at 2.35pm today (Wednesday, March 6).

The body of the woman, which has not been identified, has been recovered by the coastguard. The coroner’s officer is dealing with the death.

No other information is available at this time, said Sussex Police.

The South East Coast Ambulance Service and Newhaven Lifeboat are also understood to have been involved in the incident.