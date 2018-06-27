Woman’s death-defying yoga on crumbling clifftop

This woman was spotted at the edge of the dangerously crumbling cliffs at Seaford – doing a HEADSTAND.

The woman spent about 20 minutes performing a series of yoga poses right at the edge of the chalk cliff – 200ft above jagged rocks.

Despite giant cracks, and signs warning that the cliffs could give way at any moment, tourists are repeatedly spotted at the edge of the Seaford Head cliff.

Local man Wayne Spring, 51, took these pictures on Friday afternoon (June 22).

He said: “I find myself questioning people’s common sense quite a lot these days, but this was just another level.

“It was absolutely ridiculous – at the best of times, I can’t understand why anybody would go anywhere near a crumbling cliff above a sheer drop.

“But this was something else – I couldn’t believe my eyes when she did the headstand.”

The woman, who appears to be in her 30s, performed a series of poses at the edge of the cliff, including standing on one leg and the ‘downward-facing dog’ pose.

Wayne added: “Yoga’s meant to be relaxing, but I can tell you that it wasn’t relaxing watching her. There was a crowd gathered around me at the time and people couldn’t stop gasping. She was totally oblivious to the danger she was in.”